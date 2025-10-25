Skip to main content
Rhode Island beats Bryant 38-17 with strong performances from Buchanan, Gaines, and Winowich

By AP News

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Marquis Buchanan and Greg Gaines III combined for 216 yards receiving, Chase Winowich ran for a pair of touchdowns, and Ayinde Johnson scored a pick-6 to lead Rhode Island to a 38-17 victory over Bryant on Saturday.

Buchanan had a 64-yard grab and finished with 124 yards. Gaines had six catches for 92 yards, highlighted by a 38-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter to give the Rams a 31-17 lead. Winowich had 90 yards on the ground, with 51- and 6-yard touchdown runs.

Devin Farrell was 14 of 22 for 272 yards passing with two touchdowns for Rhode Island (7-2, 5-0 Colonial Athletic Association).

Buchanan had a 54-yard reception that he fumbled on the first play from scrimmage. Bryant turned it into an 11-yard touchdown catch by Koby Keenan. It was one of two Rams’ turnovers that led to the only touchdowns for the Bulldogs (2-6, 0-4).

Jaden Keefner was 16-of-36 passing for 189 yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions for Bryant.

The FCS No. 13 Rams are 6-0 in the series and have never scored fewer than 28 points against the Bulldogs.

