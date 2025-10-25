Skip to main content
Andy Peters throws 3 TD passes to back big defensive effort for St. Thomas in 52-14 rout of Stetson

By AP News

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Andy Peters threw three touchdown passes, and the St. Thomas-Minnesota defense stifled Stetson in a 52-14 victory for the Tommies on Saturday.

Peters completed 22 of 28 passes for 292 yards and backup Amari Powell added a 64-yard touchdown for a team passing total of 356 yards. Peters added 80 yards rushing.

The Tommies (5-3, 3-2 Pioneer Football League) doubled the Hatters in first downs (22-11) and had more than four times the total yardage (558-120).

Peters had a 63-yard touchdown pass to Stefano Giovannelli and Powell’s 64-yard score went to Tyson Schilling, making it 52-3 midway through the fourth quarter. Schilling caught four passes for 101 yards.

Gavin Rupp’s 43-yard pass to Will Secker with 5 1/2 minutes to go gave the Hatters (3-6, 2-3) their only touchdown on homecoming.

The Tommies lead the series 5-0.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

