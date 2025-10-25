Charleston Southern scores 14 points in 4th, blocks late FG try to beat Eastern Illinois 17-16

Skip to main content
By AP News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Zolten Osborne threw for 280 yards, David Portu blocked a field-goal attempt with 10 seconds left and Charleston Southern held on after scoring the last 14 points inside the final six minutes to beat Eastern Illinois 17-16 on Saturday.

Osborne connected with Rashawn Cunningham on a 5-yard score to pull Charleston Southern to 16-10 with 5:49 left. The Buccaneers forced a three-and-out and then took the lead when Hakeem Watters scored on a 1-yard run. The six-play drive was highlighted by Osborne’s 43-yard pass to Watters.

Cole LaCrue led the Panthers to the Charleston Southern 19 before Portu blocked Drew Schiller’s 35-yard field-goal try.

Osborne completed 26 of 38 passes without an interception. Mekhi Campfield and Cunningham combined for 11 catches for 157 yards for Charleston Southern (3-6, 2-3 OVC-Big South).

LaCrue threw for 123 yards including a 23-yard touchdown pass to Joe McNab for Eastern Illinois (3-5, 2-3 OVC-Big South).

