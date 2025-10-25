Tennessee Tech beats Southeast Missouri State 42-23, extends win streak to 13 games

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kekoa Visperas threw two touchdown passes, Q’Daryius Jennings ran for TDs of 11 and 12 yards, and Tennessee Tech beat Missouri State 42-23 on Saturday to extend the longest active win streak in Division I.

Tennessee Tech (8-0, 5-0 OVC-Big South Conference), ranked No. 9 in the FCS coaches poll, has won 13 consecutive games dating to a 37-21 loss at Western Illinois on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visperas was 12-of-23 passing for 163 yards with no interceptions and Jennings with a game-high 37 yards rushing on seven carries.

Southeast Missouri State (3-5, 2-2) outgained the Owls 401-299 total yards but committed two turnovers — which led to 14 Tennessee Tech points — and failed to convert two fourth downs.

Visperas opened the scoring with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Tremel Jones and hit Aidan Littles for a 14-yard touchdown that made it 21-3 with 1:53 left in the first half.

Jax Leatherwood replaced Johnny Weber early in the second quarter and finished 27-of-38 passing for 278 yards, which included a 38-yard TD pass to Kalvin Gilbert in the fourth quarter. Weber, who completed 10 of 19 for 103 yards with an interception, made his third consecutive start after Leatherwood and back-up Patrick Heitert left a 34-10 loss to UT Martin on Sept. 27 due to knee injuries.

Justin Keller kicked field goals of 31, 40 and 36 yards for the Redhawks.

After a strip-sack by Idris King, Chima Iwuagwu recovered a fumble in the end zone to give Tennessee Tech a 35-16 lead with 12:14 to play.

