Anderson tosses 2 TDs and Wyoming defense stymies Colorado State in 28-0 win

LARAMIE, Wyo (AP) — Kaden Anderson threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns and Wyoming beat Colorado State 28-0 on Saturday night.

Landon Sims got the scoring started when he crashed in from the 1 with 2:43 left in the first quarter. Anderson’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Michael Fitzgerald 45 seconds into the second quarter made it 14-0. Then, 36 seconds before halftime, Anderson threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Chris Durr Jr.

Sam Scott made it a four-touchdown lead with a 37-yard scoring run with 10:15 left in the third.

Darius Curry threw for 112 yards for Colorado State. Reserve Jackson Brousseau threw three interceptions.

Wyoming (4-4, 2-2 Mountain West Conference) has won two of its last three following a three-game losing streak.

The last time the Rams were shutout was the beginning of the 2024 season when No. 4 Texas beat them, 52-0 in Austin, Texas on Aug. 31.

Colorado State (2-6, 1-3) still leads the series 60-52-5.

