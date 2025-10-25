Skip to main content
Braylon Braxton’s 4 touchdown passes power Southern Miss in 49-21 victory over UL Monroe

By AP News

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Braylon Braxton threw four touchdown passes and Southern Mississippi defeated UL Monroe 49-21 on Saturday to remain undefeated in the Sun Belt Conference.

The Golden Eagles led 21-14 at halftime before Matt Jones had his second short touchdown run of the game and Braxton threw two of his TD passes to make it 42-14 with about 13 minutes left in the game.

Braxon completed 18 of 23 passes for 248 yards. His touchdowns went to four teammates — Tychaun Chapman, Kyirin Heath, Bralon Brown and Carl Chester.

Zach Palmer Smith had 111 yards rushing for the Warhawks (3-5, 1-3). His 21-yard touchdown run made it 21-14 in the second quarter before Southern Miss blew it open in the second half of their homecoming game.

Southern Miss (6-2, 4-0) has won four in a row.

The Golden Eagles went 1-11 in 2024.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

