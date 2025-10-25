Prairie View A&M wins fourth straight game, 38-0 over Lincoln (Calif.)

Skip to main content
By AP News

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Cameron Peters threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Chase Bingmon added two rushing touchdowns, and Prairie View A&M beat Lincoln University (California) 38-0 on Saturday.

The Panthers (6-2) led 24-0 lead after the first quarter, with 1- and 17-yard scoring runs from Bingmon.

The game entered a weather delay during the third quarter and was suspended for an hour and 22 minutes.

Peters went 11 of 18 for 243 yards. His 19-yard run in the third quarter made it 31-0.

Jyzaiah Rockwell led Prairie View receivers with 104 yards, including a 70-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Lincoln had just 63 total yards of offense.

