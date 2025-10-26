Horvath runs for 4 scores and Navy outscores FAU 42-32 for program-tying 10th straight win

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Blake Horvath rushed for four touchdowns, Coleman Cauley forced two big turnovers, and Navy scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to hold off Florida Atlantic 42-32 on Saturday night, extending the Midshipmen’s win streak to a program-tying 10.

Navy (7-0, 5-0 American Conference) last won 10 straight in 1959-60 and is 7-0 for the first time since ’78.

Horvath scored on a pair of 7-yard runs in the first half when Navy took a 21-13 lead. After Alex Tecza scored from the 1 in the fourth quarter, Horvath added 19- and 31-yard TDs following a forced fumble and an interception by Cauley, making his first start, to lead 41-19.

The Owls (3-5, 2-3) scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes.

Horvath finished with 174 yards rushing on 21 carries and passed for 83 more. Brandon Chatman rushed 141 yards on 10 carries and Braxton Woodson added a TD in a 397-yard ground game.

Caden Veltkamp, who came leading the nation at 30.8 completions per game, was 25 of 41 for 299 yards passing, two touchdowns and an interception for the Owls, who rushed for only 69 yards. Jayshon Platt had five catches for 121 yards and a score. Jabari Smith Jr. had two touchdown catches and Kaden Shields-Dutton one.

