Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
62.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Tolbert’s 3TDs lifts Alcorn St. into SWAC win column while keeping Alcorn St. winless in conference

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Jaylon Tolbert threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns Alcorn State beat Mississippi Valley State 32-10 on Saturday.

Tolbert threw scoring passes of 10, 16 and 74 yards to Jarvis Rush, Ja’Coby Matthews and Tyran Warren, respectively. His 74-yard scoring pass to Warren a minute-and-a-half into the second half extended the Braves’ (2-6, 1-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) lead to 29-0.

Tolbert completed 23 of 32 pass attempts and connected with nine different receivers. Matthews was the biggest recipient with seven receptions for 73 yards.

Mississippi Valley State (1-6, 0-3) recorded its lone touchdown when Josh Brown completed a 27-yard scoring pass to Cameron Nelson with 5:43 left in the third quarter.

Brown threw for 151 yards for the Delta Devils.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.