Zevi Eckhaus accounts for 3 TDs as Washington State beats Toledo 28-7

By AP News

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus threw two touchdown passes and opened the scoring with a 7-yard TD run to help Washington State beat Toledo 28-7 on Saturday.

Eckhaus was 10-of-22 passing for 159 yards with two interceptions and added a game-high 74 yards rushing on 15 carries. Kirby Vorhees finished with 62 yards rushing for Washington State (4-4) and his 6-yard touchdown run capped the scoring with 2:21 to play.

Tony Freeman caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Eckhaus that capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive with 4:00 left in the second quarter and Eckhaus threw a 35-yard TD pass to Cater Pabst that made it 21-0 with 51 second left.

Junior Vandeross III caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Tucker Gleason and Toledo (4-4) trailed 21-7 at halftime.

Gleason finished 26-of-41 passing for 238 yards and threw an interception.

