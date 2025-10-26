Nelson runs for 233 yards, career-high 4 TDs and Monmouth beats Hampton 28-10 for fifth straight win

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Rodney Nelson set career highs with 233 yards rushing and four touchdowns, Israel Clark-White had a key interception late, and Monmouth beat Hampton 28-10 on Saturday for its fifth straight win.

Nelson scored on 5- and 3-yard runs to cap long scoring drives between the first and second quarters, and his 1-yard TD run ended another long drive for Monmouth to stretch its lead to 21-10 with 9:36 left in the fourth.

On the ensuing series, Braden Davis lead Hampton near midfield before Clark-White’s pick ended the drive. The FCS ninth-ranked Hawks (7-1, 4-0 Coastal Athletic Association) then chewed up more than five minutes before Nelson scored his last TD from 6-yards out.

Monmouth was without Derek Robertson, who has 2,439 yards passing and 27 touchdowns on the season, due to an injury. Backup Frankie Weaver was 14 of 25 for 122 yards with an interception in his collegiate debut as a starter. Nelson has rushed for 100-plus yards in five straight games, with a previous high of 203 on Oct. 4.

Davis was 21-of-33 passing for 242 yards. Tae’Shaun Johnson made seven catches for 104 yards that included a 44-yard TD catch for Hampton (2-7, 0-5).

Gracen Goldsmith’s 1-yard run capped a six-play, 91-yard drive that pulled the Pirates to 14-10 early in the third quarter.

It’s the first five-game win streak for the Hawks since 2019, when they clinched a conference title and playoff berth. They also have a 5-0 advantage in the series with the Pirates.

