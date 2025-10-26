Skip to main content
Dempster carries the load in leading Stony Brook past Towson 27-19

Sponsored by:
By AP News

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Roland Dempster carried the ball 40 times, amassing 181 yards and scoring two touchdowns, and Stony Brook won for the third time in the last four games with a 27-19 victory over Towson on Saturday.

The Seawolves led 27-3 before the Tigers got back in it in the fourth quarter. The Tigers used a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended with Nathan Kent’s 16-yard touchdown pass to John Dunmore. The two-point conversion reduced Towson’s deficit to 27-11.

After forcing Stony Brook (4-4, 2-2 Coastal Athletic Association) to three-and-out, the Tigers went on another nine-play drive — this one lasting 67 yards — that ended with Kent throwing a 29-yard score to Jaceon Doss. Another two-point conversion made it a one-score game, 27-19.

Stony Brook then sealed it by picking up three first downs on the final drive and time expired.

Dempster had touchdown runs of 1 and 2 yards in the first half, and Quinn Boyd threw a 2-yard scoring pass to Dez Williams with 5:55 left in the third quarter to give the Seawolves a 24-0 lead.

Kent threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns and Dunmore had 119 yards receiving on seven receptions with a touchdown.

Stony Brook outgained Towson (3-5, 1-3) 391-263.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

