Body tallies 6 scores to lead Alabama State to 56-13 beatdown of Alabama A&M

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Andrew Body accounted for six total touchdowns and Alabama State as a team ran for just more than 300 yards and the Hornets crushed Alabama A&M 56-13 on Saturday.

Body completed 19 of 24 passes for 304 yards and threw all his touchdowns before halftime. Body, who also ran for 66 yards on seven carries, scored a 4-yard rushing touchdown with 1:52 left before halftime to make it a 42-6 lead.

Body threw 5- and 16-yard touchdowns to Dylan Creech, two more covering 17 and 8 yards to Marcus Harris II and an 18-yarder to Dylan Djete in succession for a 35-6 advantage.

Following his rushing touchdown, Body threw a 59-yard score to Jalen Jones with 29 seconds remaining before halftime. Jones finished with 101 yards receiving on seven catches.

Jahbari Kuykendall led the Hornets (5-2, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) rushing attack with 101 yards on seven carries and a touchdown. Alabama State ran it 40 times for 303 yards.

JD Davis II threw for 88 yards and a touchdown and Maurice Edwards IV ran for a score for Alabama A&M (4-4, 1-3).

