Ty Pennington guides Northern Arizona to 31-18 victory over Idaho State

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Ty Pennington had a go-ahead touchdown pass and Darvon Hubbard, Quran Gossett and Seth Cromwell each had a touchdown run to propel Northern Arizona to a 31-18 victory over Idaho State on Saturday night.

Pennington threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Braden Kramer with 3:51 remaining in the second quarter and Hubbard added a 4-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds left to put Northern Arizona (5-3, 2-2 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 22 in the FCS coaches’ poll, up 21-10 at halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Gossett had a 3-yard touchdown run at the end of a 16-play drive that took nearly seven minutes off the clock spanning the quarters to up the Lumberjacks’ advantage to 28-10.

Jordan Cooke had a 23-yard touchdown pass to Michael Shulikov and a 2-point conversion pass to Jonah Burton to cut the Bengals’ deficit to 10 with 8:52 remaining.

Dason Brooks scored on a 6-yard run to give Idaho State a 7-0 midway through the first quarter, but Seth Cromwell answered with an 8-yard touchdown run to knot the score. The Bengals regained the lead on Trajan Sinatra’s 40-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

Pennington completed 24 of 30 passes for 171 yards. NAU totaled 200 yards on 45 rushes. Samuel Hunsaker’s 41-yard field goal was the game’s final score.

Cooke totaled 256 yards on 26-for-39 passing with an interception for Idaho State (2-6, 1-3). Brooks rushed 11 times for 108 yards.

