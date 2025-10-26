Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Cloudy
59.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Kilcrease and Lovett combine for 4 TDs rushing, lead Troy past Louisiana-Lafayette 35-23

Sponsored by:
By AP News

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Tucker Kilcrease and Jordan Lovett each had a pair of touchdown runs to lead Troy past Louisiana-Lafayette 35-23 on Saturday night for its fifth straight win.

Tony Sterner kicked a 31-yard field goal late in the third quarter and a 32-yarder with 7:08 to play in the fourth to get Louisiana-Lafayette within 28-23. On the ensuing drive, Lovett broke loose on 19-yard run with 2:55 remaining for his second touchdown that capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive.

Kilcrease was 16-of-24 passing for 180 yards with one interception for Troy (6-2, 4-0 Sun Belt Conference). He added 25 yards on the ground and scored on runs from 8 and 2 yards in the first half. Lovett finished with 113 yards rushing on 21 carries that included a short-yardage touchdown run midway through the third.

Jaquez White had a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown for the Trojans that knotted it 14-all midway through the second.

Lunch Winfield completed 12 of 22 passes for 187 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Louisiana-Lafayette (2-6, 1-3). He also ran 23 times for 139 of the Ragin’ Cajuns 184 yards rushing. Shelton Sampson Jr. had five receptions for 74 yards with a 36-yard TD catch.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.