Barnett accounts for 5 touchdowns to help James Madison beat Texas State 52-20 for 6th straight win

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Alonza Barnett III threw for 264 yards and four touchdowns, and he added 98 yards and a touchdown on the ground to help James Madison beat Texas State 52-20 on Tuesday night for its sixth straight victory.

James Madison (7-1, 5-0 Sun Belt) has posted four consecutive second-half shutouts, including a 63-27 victory over Old Dominion last week when Barnett accounted for six touchdowns.

James Madison took a 28-10 lead with 4:45 left in the second quarter before Texas State scored the final 10 points of the half. Texas State kicker Tyler Robles appeared to miss a 36-yard field goal on the final play of the half, but a JMU timeout gave him a second attempt that he made.

Two plays into the third quarter, James Madison extended its lead to 35-20 on a 75-yard catch-and-run by Nick DeGennaro. Then Justin Eaglin made his third interception in the last two games and returned it 42 yards, leading to a Logan Kyle touchdown.

Jordan Fuller rushed for two short touchdowns for James Madison. DeGennaro made three catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Freshman Brad Jackson threw for 230 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions for Texas State (3-5, 0-4). He also carried it 16 times for 43 yards and a score.

