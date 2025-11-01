Frank Peasant rushes for three TDs, No. 25 Memphis defeats Rice 38-14

HOUSTON (AP) — Frank Peasant rushed for three touchdowns, Brendon Lewis threw for 225 yards and rushed for a touchdown, and No. 25 Memphis beat Rice 38-14 on Friday night.

Lewis, who rushed for 87 yards, finished 18-of-22 passing and connected with 11 different receivers. Memphis (8-1, 4-1 American) outgained Rice 355-212.

Lewis had an 18-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and Peasant had touchdown runs of 2, 1 and 1 yards in the first half as the Tigers built a 28-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

Cortez Braham Jr. caught three passes for 66 yards, and Greg Desrosiers Jr. rushed for a 2-yard touchdown in the third quarter for the Tigers.

Chase Jenkins was 11 of 16 for 100 yards, a touchdown and an interception for Rice (4-5, 1-4). Aaron Turner caught a 12-yard touchdown pass, and Tyvonn Byars added a 1-yard touchdown run for the Owls.

The Takeaway

Memphis: The Tigers have a chance to rise in the rankings following the convincing win. Memphis remains near the top of the American with three games to go, trailing Navy, which is undefeated in the conference.

Rice: The Owls struggled throughout on both offense and defense. Rice, which has been run heavy this season, was unable to get the rushing game going against the Tigers until late, finishing with 112 yards on 46 carries.

Up next

Memphis hosts Tulane on Friday.

Rice hosts UAB on Nov. 8.

