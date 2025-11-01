Skip to main content
Clay Thevenin, Blake Baker propel Louisiana Tech to 55-14 victory over Sam Houston

By AP News

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Clay Thevenin rushed for 143 yards and three scores, Blake Baker had a touchdown pass and a touchdown run and Louisiana Tech breezed to a 55-14 victory over Sam Houston on Friday night.

Baker completed 17 of 21 passes for 221 yards with an interception to help Louisiana Tech (5-3, 3-2 Conference USA) beat winless Sam Houston (0-8, 0-5). He added 42 yards on seven carries.

Baker threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Devin Gandy on the game-opening drive, and Thevenin added a 6-yard touchdown run midway through for a 14-0 lead after one quarter.

Thevenin ended an 82-yard drive with a 50-yard touchdown run and the Bulldogs led 21-0 early in the second.

Baker ran it in from a yard out to cap an eight-play 95-yard drive and Louisiana Tech led 27-0 at halftime after the extra-point kick was missed.

Elijah Green had touchdown runs covering 28 and 80 yards in the third quarter to get Sam Houston on the scoreboard. But Omiri Wiggins had a 16-yard touchdown run and Thevenin added a 25-yarder for a 41-14 advantage heading to the fourth quarter.

Jacob Fields picked off a Hunter Watson pass and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown, and Andrew Burnette scored on a 66-yard run to set the final margin.

Wiggins finished with 136 yards on 14 carries as the Bulldogs piled up 425 of their 646 yards on the ground.

Green had a career-high 191 yards on 10 rushes for Sam Houston. Watson totaled 193 yards on 14-for-33 passing with an interception.

