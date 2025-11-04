Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
62.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Akron takes down James Madison 85-71

Sponsored by:
By AP News

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Amani Lyles scored 22 points as Akron beat James Madison 85-71 on Monday.

Lyles added eight rebounds and four blocks for the Zips. Shammah Scott shot 6 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Tavari Johnson shot 4 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Justin McBride led the way for the Dukes with 14 points. Cliff Davis added 14 points and two steals for James Madison. Paul Lewis also had 12 points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.