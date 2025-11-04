Guinyard scores 19 as Duquesne beats Niagara 83-63

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tarence Guinyard scored 19 points to Duquesne defeat Niagara 83-63 in season opener for both teams on Monday.

Guinyard added five assists for the Dukes, while Jimmie Williams added 15 points while going 6-of-10 from the field with three 3-pointers and three steals. John Hugley had seven points and finished 3 of 6 from the field.

Duquesne took the lead on a layup from Guinyard in the first second of the game, and did not trail again. Williams led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 41-20 at the break.

Duquesne was outscored by Niagara in the second half by a one-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Guinyard led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

Reggie Prudhomme led the Purple Eagles with 16 points, and Justin Page added 14 points.

