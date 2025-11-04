Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
55.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

John Camden scores 22 to lead Cal over Cal State Bakersfield 87-60 in opener

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — John Camden scored 22 points and California opened the season with an 87-60 victory over Cal State Bakersfield on Monday night.

Camden made 7 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers and hit all five of his free throws for the Golden Bears.

Dai Dai Ames had 18 points on 9-for-15 shooting for Cal and Justin Pippen and Lee Dort both scored 15.

Camden scored nine points in the first half to help the Golden Bears take a 37-26 lead. Camden made 2 of 6 from 3-point range before the break while his teammates were 0 for 10. Dailin Smith had 10 first-half points and four of the Roadrunners’ nine baskets.

Dort had a dunk, Ames buried a jumper and Camden hit a 3-pointer in a 7-2 run to begin the second half and Cal never looked back.

Smith and reserve Ronald Jessamy both scored 16 to pace Cal State Bakersfield.

Cal shot 54% from the floor and held the Roadrunners to 36%.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.