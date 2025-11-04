John Camden scores 22 to lead Cal over Cal State Bakersfield 87-60 in opener

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — John Camden scored 22 points and California opened the season with an 87-60 victory over Cal State Bakersfield on Monday night.

Camden made 7 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers and hit all five of his free throws for the Golden Bears.

Dai Dai Ames had 18 points on 9-for-15 shooting for Cal and Justin Pippen and Lee Dort both scored 15.

Camden scored nine points in the first half to help the Golden Bears take a 37-26 lead. Camden made 2 of 6 from 3-point range before the break while his teammates were 0 for 10. Dailin Smith had 10 first-half points and four of the Roadrunners’ nine baskets.

Dort had a dunk, Ames buried a jumper and Camden hit a 3-pointer in a 7-2 run to begin the second half and Cal never looked back.

Smith and reserve Ronald Jessamy both scored 16 to pace Cal State Bakersfield.

Cal shot 54% from the floor and held the Roadrunners to 36%.

