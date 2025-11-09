Pigge’s 23 lead Harvard over New Hampshire 86-75

BOSTON (AP) — Chandler Pigge’s 23 points helped Harvard defeat New Hampshire 86-75 on Sunday.

Pigge also added six assists and three steals for the Crimson (2-0). Robert Hinton scored 22 points, going 9 of 16 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Tey Barbour went 4 of 9 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Wildcats (1-2), up 48-32 at halftime, were led in scoring by Belal El Shakery, who finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Jack Graham added 17 points and two steals for New Hampshire. Reginald Kennedy Jr. also had 15 points.

By The Associated Press