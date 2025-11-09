DeVries, Wilkerson combined for 50 points, 12 3s, Indiana routs Marquette 100-77

CHICAGO (AP) — Tucker DeVries scored 24 of his 27 points in the first half, Lamar Wilkerson scored 15 of his 23 in the second and Indiana cruised to a 100-77 win over Marquette on Sunday afternoon at the United Center.

DeVries was on fire in the first half, making 5 of 7 3s and 8 of 12 overall. Wilkerson made 5 of 7 3s in the second. Reserves Trent Sisley and Sam Alexis added 15 and 13 points, respectively, for the Hoosiers (2-0), who made 14 of 28 3-pointers and 33 of 66 overall as well as 20 of 24 free throws.

Marquette was up two midway through the first half but Indiana had three 8-0 surges for a 53-36 lead in the final minute. To add insult to injury against a team that prides itself on defense, Conor Enright hit a half-court 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 56-38 Indiana lead.

Marquette kept DeVries in check and cut the deficit to 10 as Royce Parham scored seven points and Zaide Lowery drilled a 3-pointer that made it 65-55 at the 13:46 mark. DeVries then hit a 3 and promptly picked up his fourth foul but the Hoosiers responded, led by three 3-pointers from Wilkerson, to lead 83-63 with 8 1/2 minutes to go.

Chase Ross led the Golden Eagles (2-1) with 19 points but went 4 of 13 from the field and 10 of 12 from the line in a game that featured 45 fouls and 57 free throws. Nigel James added 16 points and Parham had 11. Marquette shot 37%, making just 4 of 16 behind the arc but 29 of 33 free throws.

Marquette did not give up 90 points in a game last season. The last time the Golden Eagles allowed 100 was in a 103-98 double overtime loss at Providence on Dec. 20, 2022.

The Hoosiers return home on Wednesday to start a five-game homestand against Milwaukee. The Golden Eagles start a four-game homestand against Little Rock on Wednesday.

