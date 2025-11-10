Foxwell, Ballew lead Portland past UC Davis 67-63

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Joel Foxwell scored 23 points and Mikah Ballew sealed the victory with a 3-pointer with 50 seconds remaining as Portland defeated UC Davis 67-63 on Sunday.

Foxwell shot 7 for 14 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Pilots (3-0). James O’Donnell shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to add 11 points. Ballew finished with nine points.

The Aggies (2-1) were led by Isaiah Chappell, who posted 14 points and seven rebounds. Connor Sevilla added 13 points for UC Davis. Omer Suljanovic also had 12 points and six rebounds.

Foxwell scored 14 points in the first half and Portland went into halftime trailing 32-31. Foxwell scored a team-high nine points for Portland in the second half. Portland outscored UC Davis by five points over the final half.

