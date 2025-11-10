Turnbull’s 14 lead Evansville over Oakland City 76-47

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Connor Turnbull had 14 points in Evansville’s 76-47 win against Oakland City on Sunday.

Turnbull had three blocks for the Purple Aces (2-1). Joshua Hughes scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Bryce Quinet shot 4 for 5 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Chris Grubbs led the Mighty Oaks in scoring, finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Kalik Sharpe added 10 points for Oakland City.

The score was 39-26 at halftime, with Turnbull racking up 10 points. Evansville pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 19-point lead to 27 points. They outscored Oakland City by 16 points in the final half, as AJ Casey led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

