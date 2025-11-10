Green Bay defeats Ripon 83-63

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Marcus Hall scored 21 points as Green Bay beat Ripon 83-63 on Monday.

Hall also had 10 rebounds for the Phoenix (1-2). Mac Wrecke scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. CJ O’Hara shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Jarton Davis finished with 18 points for the Redhawks. Keenan Rahn and Kolby Williams each had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press