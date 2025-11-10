Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
75.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Green Bay defeats Ripon 83-63

Sponsored by:
By AP News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Marcus Hall scored 21 points as Green Bay beat Ripon 83-63 on Monday.

Hall also had 10 rebounds for the Phoenix (1-2). Mac Wrecke scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. CJ O’Hara shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Jarton Davis finished with 18 points for the Redhawks. Keenan Rahn and Kolby Williams each had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.