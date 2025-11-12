Skip to main content
No. 19 Gonzaga dominates 2nd half in 90-63 win over No. 23 Creighton

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Creighton Gonzaga Basketball

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Graham Ike had 20 points and 10 rebounds as No. 19 Gonzaga smothered No. 23 Creighton in the second half of a 90-63 victory Tuesday night.

Braden Huff added 14 points, Mario Saint-Supery scored 13 off the bench and the Bulldogs (3-0) reeled off a 21-0 run to earn their fourth straight win over the Bluejays, tying the all-time series at 6-all.

Blake Harper and Nik Graves finished with 12 points apiece for Creighton (1-1), which committed 18 turnovers and shot 37% from the field — including 7 for 25 (28%) from 3-point range.

After leading by six at halftime, Gonzaga outscored the Bluejays 46-25 over the final 20 minutes. Creighton shot 28% in the second half after connecting at a 46% clip in the first period.

Bluejays big man Owen Freeman managed only two points in a quiet performance. The junior forward, returning from offseason knee surgery, remains on a minutes restriction and played 15 after logging 19 in Creighton’s season-opening win over South Dakota.

Ike drained back-to-back 3s from the top of the key for the team’s first two baskets before knocking down another to put the Bulldogs ahead 11-7. They were his first 3-pointers of the season, propelling the graduate forward to a 13-point effort in the first half.

Creighton hung around by connecting on four 3s in the first 10 minutes, and a 3-pointer from Jasen Green gave the Bluejays their first lead at 20-19.

Adam Miller was the sparkplug the Zags needed late in the half. The transfer from Arizona State scored six points in about two minutes as Gonzaga’s lead grew to 39-33. Emmanuel Innocenti made a 3 that helped the Bulldogs carry a 44-38 advantage into halftime.

Ike picked up where he left off after the break, scoring inside on a pair of short jumpers before hitting another 3. His hot hand fueled a 21-0 spurt that included a 3-pointer from Saint-Supery.

Gonzaga led by more than 20 for the last 11 minutes.

Creighton: Will host Maryland Eastern Shore on Friday.

Gonzaga: Plays at Arizona State on Friday.

By HENRY KRUEGER
Associated Press

