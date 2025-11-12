Campbell scores 20 as Saint Mary’s defeats Ohio 90-60

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Liam Campbell led Saint Mary’s over Ohio on Tuesday night with 20 points off of the bench in a 90-60 win.

Campbell shot 8 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Gaels (3-0). Paulius Murauskas shot 3 of 7 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line to add 14 points. Mikey Lewis shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Jackson Paveletzke finished with 19 points and four assists for the Bobcats (1-2). Javan Simmons added 12 points for Ohio. Aidan Hadaway had 10 points.

Saint Mary’s took the lead with 13:46 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Campbell led the Gaels with 17 points in the first half to help put them up 45-27 at the break. Saint Mary’s pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 21-point lead to 29 points and outscored Ohio by 12 points in the final half, as Murauskas led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press