Williams scores 30, Montana knocks off UNLV 102-93

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Money Williams’ 30 points and eight assists led Montana past UNLV 102-93 on Tuesday night.

Te’Jon Sawyer scored 18 points while finishing 8 of 12 from the floor and added nine rebounds for the Grizzlies (3-1).Kenyon Aguino shot 5 of 8 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Rebels (1-2) were led by Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, who posted 26 points and six assists. Kimani Hamilton added 16 points for UNLV. Naas Cunningham had 13 points.

Montana took the lead for good 34 seconds into the game. The score was 47-45 at halftime, with Williams racking up 18 points. Montana used a 10-0 run in the second half to build a 12-point lead at 57-45 with 16:04 left in the half before finishing off the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press