Samford defeats Texas Southern 93-90 in OT

By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Jadin Booth scored 23 points as Samford beat Texas Southern 93-90 in overtime on Wednesday.

Texas Southern led 92-87 in overtime before Keaton Norris scored the first five points in a 10-0 run that gave the Bulldogs a 97-92 lead in the final minute.

Booth had nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-1). Keaton Norris scored 22 points while adding eight rebounds and five assists. Isaiah Campbell-Finch finished with 21 points.

The Tigers (0-3) were led in scoring by Troy Hupstead, who finished with 25 points and seven rebounds. Duane Posey added 16 points and 11 rebounds and Cameron Patterson had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

