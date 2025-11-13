Samford defeats Texas Southern 93-90 in OT

HOUSTON (AP) — Jadin Booth scored 23 points as Samford beat Texas Southern 93-90 in overtime on Wednesday.

Texas Southern led 92-87 in overtime before Keaton Norris scored the first five points in a 10-0 run that gave the Bulldogs a 97-92 lead in the final minute.

Booth had nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-1). Keaton Norris scored 22 points while adding eight rebounds and five assists. Isaiah Campbell-Finch finished with 21 points.

The Tigers (0-3) were led in scoring by Troy Hupstead, who finished with 25 points and seven rebounds. Duane Posey added 16 points and 11 rebounds and Cameron Patterson had 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press