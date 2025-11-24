Stafford scores 13 as Southern Illinois beats Delaware 79-59

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Stafford helped lead Southern Illinois over Delaware on Sunday with 13 points off of the bench in a 79-59 win at the Jacksonville Classic.

Prince Aligbe scored 12 points and added six rebounds for the Salukis (3-2). Davion Sykes finished with 12 points, while adding four steals.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens (1-4) were led by Alex Kazanecki, who recorded 17 points. Justyn Fernandez added 12 points and six rebounds for Delaware.

Southern Illinois took the lead for good with 18:25 remaining in the first half. The score was 33-24 at halftime, with Aligbe racking up eight points. Southern Illinois extended its lead to 73-48 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Stafford scored a team-high 12 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press