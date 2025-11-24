Skip to main content
Stafford scores 13 as Southern Illinois beats Delaware 79-59

By AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Stafford helped lead Southern Illinois over Delaware on Sunday with 13 points off of the bench in a 79-59 win at the Jacksonville Classic.

Prince Aligbe scored 12 points and added six rebounds for the Salukis (3-2). Davion Sykes finished with 12 points, while adding four steals.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens (1-4) were led by Alex Kazanecki, who recorded 17 points. Justyn Fernandez added 12 points and six rebounds for Delaware.

Southern Illinois took the lead for good with 18:25 remaining in the first half. The score was 33-24 at halftime, with Aligbe racking up eight points. Southern Illinois extended its lead to 73-48 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Stafford scored a team-high 12 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

