Blair Thompson scores 25 and Columbia downs Longwood 95-70

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Blair Thompson had 25 points in Columbia’s 95-70 win against Longwood on Sunday.

Thompson also contributed six rebounds for the Lions (5-1). Kenny Noland added 24 points while shooting 8 for 14, including 6 for 11 from beyond the arc to go with seven assists. Gerard O’Keefe finished with 12 points.

Redd Thompson led the way for the Lancers (3-3) with 13 points. Elijah Jones added 10 points for Longwood. Jacoi Hutchinson finished with 10 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

