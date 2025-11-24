Sellers, McGaughy light it up in second half and No. 25 Washington women dump Vermont 71-39

SEATTLE (AP) — Sayvia Sellers scored 22 points, Brynn McGaughy scored 20, and No. 25 Washington dominated the second half in a 71-39 victory over Vermont on Sunday.

After a sluggish first half in which the Huskies (5-0) led 29-20, Washington shot 62% in the final two quarters and outscored Vermont 42-19. The Catamounts shot 26% in the second half, 29% for the game.

Sellers, who averages 21 points per game, scored 15 in the second half and McGaughy had 11. Hannah Stines had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the game and Avery Howell grabbed 12 boards.

Keira Hanson scored 12 points for the Catamounts (4-2).

The Huskies took the lead with a 9-0 run midway through the first quarter and led 11-7 heading to the second quarter. Another 9-0 run made it 20-9 with 5 minutes left in the half and a 3-pointer by Sellers with 20 seconds left gave the Huskies their nine-point halftime lead.

Both teams shot 33% in the low-scoring first half and Vermont had 10 turnovers to five for Washington, which had a 9-2 advantage in points after turnovers.

The Huskies have held three of their five opponents to 43 points or less.

The game was Washington’s first Sensory Friendly Game, hosted in partnership with the UW Autism Center. Sensory tables, sensory bags, and a Quiet Room were provided throughout the game.

Up next

Washington: Southern visits on Tuesday

Vermont: Friday vs. Hawaii at Rainbow Wahine Showdown in Manoa, Hawaii

