Pence scores 16, Illinois State downs Coastal Carolina 94-42

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Ty Pence’s 16 points helped Illinois State defeat Coastal Carolina 94-42 on Sunday.

Pence shot 6 of 7 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Redbirds (4-2). Ty’Reek Coleman scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Jack Daugherty shot 3 for 5 from beyond the arc and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Chanticleers (4-3) were led by Josh Beadle, who posted 11 points. Coastal Carolina also got seven points and seven rebounds from Tristan Thompson. DaJohn Craig also put up seven points.

Illinois State took the lead for good about 4 1/2 minutes into the game and led 55-20 at halftime, with Daugherty racking up 11 points. Illinois State extended its lead to 70-26 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Coleman scored a team-high eight points in the second half.

