Guerra’s 22 lead Idaho State past Northern Arizona 81-79

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Jamison Guerra had 22 points in Idaho State’s 81-79 victory against Northern Arizona on Saturday.

Guerra also contributed six assists for the Bengals (9-8, 2-2 Big Sky Conference). Connor Hollenbeck scored 16 points while going 4 of 8 and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Martin Kheil shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Lumberjacks (6-11, 0-4) were led in scoring by Karl Markus Poom, who finished with 22 points. Northern Arizona also got 16 points and two steals from Chris Komin. Arne Osojnik also put up 13 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press