Radakovic scores 23 as UT Martin knocks off Southern Indiana 73-56

By AP News

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Filip Radakovic scored 23 points, Andrija Bukumirovic had 19 points and nine rebounds, and UT Martin beat Southern Indiana 73-56 on Saturday night.

Filip Petkovski had nine points and finished 4 of 4 from the field.

The Screaming Eagles (3-13, 0-6) were led by Ismail Habib, who posted 17 points. Amaree Brown added 17 points for Southern Indiana. Cardell Bailey also had 10 points. The Screaming Eagles extended their losing streak to eight straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

