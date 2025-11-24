Skip to main content
Speer puts up 21, Marshall beats Mercyhurst 69-60

By AP News

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jalen Speer’s 21 points helped Marshall defeat Mercyhurst 69-60 on Sunday.

Speer also contributed six rebounds and six assists for the Thundering Herd (5-1). Caleb Hollenbeck scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Matt Van Komen had nine points and finished 4 of 7 from the floor.

The Lakers (3-4) were led in scoring by Jake Lemelman, who finished with 21 points and two steals. Qadir Martin added 10 points and nine rebounds for Mercyhurst. Deshaun Jackson Jr. finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

