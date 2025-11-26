Skip to main content
Foumena comes off bench to help rally UCF over Quinnipiac 102-91

By AP News

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Foumena came off the bench to score a career-high 18 points and grab seven rebounds as UCF rallied in the second half to beat Quinnipiac 102-91 on Tuesday night.

Trailing by 10 early in the second half, the Knights (6-1) outscored the Bobcats 23-4 over seven minutes to lead 82-70 by the eight-minute timeout with Foumena scoring eight. The lead would reach a high of 19.

Riley Kugel added 16 points and John Bol and Jordan Burks 13 each. Themus Fulks had a career-high 13 assists. UCF outscored the Bobcats 55-39 in the second half when it shot 58%, finishing at 53% for the game.

Jaden Zimmerman scored a career-high 26 points, Samson Reilly added 17 points and Amarri Monroe 14 points and seven rebounds for Quinnipiac (4-3). Monroe, the reigning MAAC Player of the Year who scored 25 points in Quinnipiac’s 83-75 win over Pitt in its previous game, fouled out with under five minutes left after a technical.

The Bobcats shot 57% in the first half in taking a 52-47 lead but fell off to 32% in the second.

