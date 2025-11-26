Stevenson scores 29, Purdue Fort Wayne knocks off Chicago State 90-77

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Mikale Stevenson had 29 points and Corey Hadnot II added 28 in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 90-77 win over Chicago State on Tuesday.

Stevenson and Hadnot added three steals apiece for the Mastodons (3-5). Darius Duffy shot 3 of 5 from the field to finish with seven points, while adding five rebounds and three blocks.

Marcus Tankersley led the way for the Cougars (0-7) with 18 points. Chicago State also got 17 points from Doyel Cockrill III. CJ Ray finished with nine points and two steals. The loss was the Cougars’ seventh straight.

