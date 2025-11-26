Skip to main content
Stevenson scores 29, Purdue Fort Wayne knocks off Chicago State 90-77

By AP News

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Mikale Stevenson had 29 points and Corey Hadnot II added 28 in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 90-77 win over Chicago State on Tuesday.

Stevenson and Hadnot added three steals apiece for the Mastodons (3-5). Darius Duffy shot 3 of 5 from the field to finish with seven points, while adding five rebounds and three blocks.

Marcus Tankersley led the way for the Cougars (0-7) with 18 points. Chicago State also got 17 points from Doyel Cockrill III. CJ Ray finished with nine points and two steals. The loss was the Cougars’ seventh straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

