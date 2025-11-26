Josh Ogundele scores 17, Hampton earns 74-68 victory against Maryland Eastern Shore

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Josh Ogundele’s 17 points helped Hampton defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore 74-68 on Tuesday.

Ogundele shot 4 of 6 from the field and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Pirates (3-5). Michael Eley scored 13 points, going 4 of 8 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt finished with 12 points.

The Hawks (3-6) were led in scoring by Zion Obanla, who finished with 20 points and nine rebounds coming off the bench. Maryland Eastern Shore also got 18 points from Joseph Locandro. Justin Monden had 13 points.

Ogundele scored eight points in the first half for Hampton, who led 39-28 at the break. Hampton was outscored by five points in the second half but held on for the victory. Gaines-Wyatt led the way with 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press