Smith scores 16 off the bench, Saint Joseph’s (PA) beats D-III Rutgers-Camden 100-61

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaden Smith scored 16 points off of the bench to lead Saint Joseph’s (PA) over Division-III Rutgers-Camden 100-61 on Tuesday.

Smith added six rebounds for the Hawks (3-3). Jaiden Glover also scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Derek Simpson had 11 points and shot 4 for 7, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Scarlet Raptors were led in scoring by Cameron Downs, who finished with 14 points. Robert Peirson added 12 points for Rutgers-Camden. Owen Denton also put up eight points.

Saint Joseph’s took the lead less than three minutes into the game and did not trail again. Simpson led the Hawks with nine points in the first half to help put them up 53-28 at the break. Saint Joseph’s extended its lead to 69-30 during the second half, fueled by a 14-0 scoring run. Glover scored a team-high eight points in the second half.

By The Associated Press