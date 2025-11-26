Shawn Phillips Jr. scores 17 points for Missouri in 98-66 win over South Carolina State

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Shawn Phillips Jr. scored 17 points and Mark Mitchell added 15 for Missouri in a 98-66 win over South Carolina State on Tuesday night.

Missouri (7-0) opened the game on a 21-3 run that lasted over six minutes and never slowed down. The Tigers extended their lead to 55-30 heading into the break, and hit their largest lead with five minutes left of the game, up 37 off a dunk from Trent Burns.

Phillips added eight rebounds and shot 7 of 8 from the field. Mitchell scored 13 points in the first half. Sebastian Mack and Annor Boateng each scored 12.

Owen Bronston Jr. led the Bulldogs (0-7) in scoring with 17 points. Florian Tenebay added 13.

The win makes the Tigers 2-0 all-time over South Carolina State, with their first win coming on Nov. 22, 2023.

