Kory Mincy scores 22, George Mason takes down Florida Atlantic 74-65

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kory Mincy scored 22 points as George Mason beat Florida Atlantic 74-65 on Tuesday.

Mincy also added five assists for the Patriots (7-0). Jahari Long scored 21 points, shooting 7 for 11 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. The Patriots extended their winning streak to seven games, their best start in program history.

Kanaan Carlyle led the Owls (5-2) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Devin Vanterpool added 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Florida Atlantic.

George Mason took the lead with 19:33 left in the first half and did not trail again. Mincy led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 40-25 at the break. George Mason was outscored by Florida Atlantic in the second half by a six-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Mincy led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

