Johnson’s 21 help Sacramento State defeat D-II San Francisco State 94-46

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Prophet Johnson scored 21 points as Sacramento State beat San Francisco State 94-46 on Tuesday night.

Johnson also contributed seven rebounds, five assists, and six steals for the Hornets (4-4). Jahni Summers scored 21 points while going 7 of 10 (6 for 9 from 3-point range). Shaqir O’Neal had nine points and went 4 of 5 from the field.

The Gators were led by Fedrick Pernell, who recorded 11 points and six rebounds. Milandev Chatha added seven points and seven rebounds for San Francisco State. Markees Williams finished with seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

