Taliah Scott scores 21 and No. 15 Baylor women ease by Louisiana Tech 75-46

WACO, Texas (AP) — Taliah Scott had 21 points, five rebounds and four steals, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs grabbed 12 rebounds to go with four points, and No. 15 Baylor eased by Louisiana Tech 75-46 on Wednesday.

Scott scored seven points during a 14-0 run in the first quarter to take control. Baylor held a double-digit advantage the rest of the way despite scoring just 12 points in the second quarter and 15 in the fourth.

Scott finished the first half with 12 points to help Baylor lead 36-21 as Louisiana Tech shot just 28.1%. She scored nine of Baylor’s opening 13 points of the third quarter to go ahead by 24 points. The Bears led by as many as 31 in the fourth.

Marcayla Johnson and Yuting Deng each scored 11 points for Baylor (6-1), which lost to then-No. 19 Iowa on Nov. 20 and then beat Davidson in overtime two days later.

Paris Bradley was the lone scorer in double figures for Louisiana Tech (3-3) with 10. The Lady Techsters went 18 of 62 from the field (29%), including 3 of 21 from 3-point range.

Louisiana Tech lost by 44 points at Baylor last season, with Littlepage-Buggs, Bella Fontleroy and Jada Walker each securing a double-double.

Up next

Louisiana Tech: Has a week off before hosting South Alabama on Dec. 4

Baylor: Plays the second of a five-game homestand on Sunday against Grambling.

