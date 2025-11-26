Lemmilä makes go-ahead jumper to help Ohio State women beat No. 21 West Virginia 83-81

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Jaloni Cambridge scored 22 points and Elsa Lemmilä made a go-ahead jumper with 24.9 seconds left to help Ohio State beat No. 21 West Virginia 83-81 on Wednesday and claim the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship title.

Trailing 80-79, Ohio State (5-1) took its final timeout to set up a play. Ava Watson received the inbounds pass and drew two defenders on a drive before finding Lemmilä in the lane for a jumper.

West Virginia had two chances at the other end after an offensive rebound but could not get a shot to drop. Ohio State secured the defensive rebound, and Watson made two free throws for a three-point lead with three seconds left.

Sydney Shaw was fouled in the right corner on a 3-point attempt with 0.6 seconds left. After a lengthy review, Shaw missed the first free throw, made the second and Ohio State secured the rebound on the third to earn the win.

Cambridge was one of three Ohio State starters to foul out. Reserve Bryn Martin also fouled out with 16 points and four 3-pointers. Chance Gray added 15 points.

Gia Cooke led West Virginia (6-1) with 24 points. Kierra Wheeler had 19 points and 14 rebounds. Jordan Harrison and Shaw each finished with 13.

Up next

West Virginia: Returns home to play Villanova on Monday.

Ohio State: Hosts Niagara on Sunday.

