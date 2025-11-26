JT Toppin has double-double, No. 20 Texas Tech beats UNO for 43rd non-conference home win in a row

Skip to main content
By AP News
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — JT Toppin scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as No. 20 Texas Tech rebounded from a lopsided loss to beat New Orleans 82-50 on Wednesday.

Christian Anderson added 23 points with six 3-pointers and five assists for the Red Raiders (5-2), who were coming off a 30-point loss to No. 1 Purdue five days earlier in the Bahamas. Donovan Atwell had 13 points in 23 minutes before fouling out with 8:43 left in the game, and Luke Bamgboye also scored 13 points and LeJuan Watts had 12.

The Red Raiders extended their non-conference home winning streak to 43 games in a row, the last 20 with third-year coach Grant McCasland. They haven’t lost a nonconference home game since an overtime loss to No. 15 Kentucky in January 2020.

Jakevion Buckley led New Orleans (2-5) with 16 points. The Privateers, who haven’t yet played a regular-season game at home, were coming off an overtime loss Monday night at Mississippi State.

Toppin, the preseason AP All-America junior forward, scored the Red Raiders’ first six points in a 12-2 run to start the second half that put them up by double-digits the rest of the game. Toppin finished with his third double-double this season, and 22nd in his 39 games with Texas Tech.

A 10-0 run midway through the first half put Tech ahead to stay. That spurt started with Anderson’s 3-pointer that made it 20-18, and ended with his free throw 2 1/2 minutes later.

Up next

New Orleans plays Wednesday at Memphis. Texas Tech is home again Sunday against Wyoming.

