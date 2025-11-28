Oklahoma State beats Northwestern 86-81 at Thanksgiving Classic

CHICAGO (AP) — Jaylen Curry scored 18 points, Anthony Roy had all of his 16 points in the final eight-plus minutes, and Oklahoma State beat Northwestern 86-81 on Thursday night at the Thanksgiving Classic.

Vyctorius Miller added 17 points for Oklahoma State (7-0) and Parsa Fallah had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Christian Coleman scored 10 points.

The Cowboys are off to their best start since the 2019-20 team also won its first seven games.

Nick Martinelli had a season-high 28 points on 12-of-16 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds, his first double-double this season, for Northwestern (5-2). Angelo Ciaravino scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half and Arrinten Page scored 11.

Ciaravino scored six consecutive Northwestern points before Martinelli converted a three-point play to trim the deficit to a point with 34 seconds left. Kanye Clary, Miller and Isaiah Coleman each made 2 of 2 from the free-throw line from there to seal it.

It was the first-ever matchup between the programs.

Roy made three 3-pointers and Miller added another in a 16-4 run that gave the Cowboys a eight-point lead — their biggest of the game — with 6:05 to play.

Curry became the first player in program history with at least 30 points and 10 assists in game in a 92-81 win over Nicholls on Sunday.

Up next

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys host Sam Houston on Tuesday.

Northwestern: The Wildcats kickoff their Big Ten Conference slate Wednesday at Wisconsin.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball