Tecza, Horvath help Navy beat Memphis 28-17, clinch a share of AAC regular-season title

By AP News

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Alex Tecza had 103 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 26 carries, Blake Horvath accounted for two TDs, and Navy beat Memphis 28-17 on Thursday night to clinch at least a tie for the American Athletic Conference regular-season title.

Navy (9-2, 7-1) has a half-game lead over North Texas and No. 24 Tulane, both of which wrap up the regular season this weekend. The Mean Green — which beat the Midshipmen 31-17 on Nov. 1 — hosts Temple on Friday and the Green Wave plays Charlotte at home on Saturday.

Horvath was 5-of-9 passing for 100, which included a 3-yard TD pass to Kendall Evans, and capped a 13-play, 73-yard drive with a 2-yard TD run that made it 28-17 with 4:53 to play.

Tecza, who ran for a 2-yard touchdown in the first half, scored on a 12-yard run to make it 21-17 with 1:01 remaining in the third quarter and Navy led the rest of the way.

Brendon Lewis completed 19 of 36 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns for Memphis (6-4, 4-4). Lewis threw a 1-yard TD pass to Matt Adcock midway through the second quarter and hit Cortez Braham Jr. for a 38-yard score with 1:43 left until halftime that gave the Tigers a 17-14 lead.

Horvath finished with 54 yards rushing.

