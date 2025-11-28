CJ, South Florida knock off Western Kentucky 97-91 in OT at Battle 4 Atlantis

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — CJ Brown scored 18 points, including six in the overtime, as South Florida defeated Western Kentucky 97-91 on Thursday at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Brown had six rebounds and nine assists for the Bulls (4-3). Joseph Pinion went 5 of 15 from the field (4 for 11 from 3-point range) to add 16 points. Josh Omojafo shot 4 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Hilltoppers (4-2) were led by Teagan Moore, who recorded 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks. Ryan Myers added 14 points for Western Kentucky. Armelo Boone also had 13 points.

